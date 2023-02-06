Sacramento Pride Weekend kicks off at the Capitol Mall

The weekend of events is put on by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People gathered together from across the region at Sacramento Pride for a weekend of live performances, food and shopping.

Attendees were also able to enjoy games and selfie spots and meet with community-based organizations.

"I think it's a really important event where people can find community and just find a place where they feel safe being themselves,” said Alexis Sanchez, Director of Advocacy & Training for Sacramento LGBT Community Center. "Pride is just a celebration of who we are as individuals. I invite folks to bring their most authentic selves and to have a really good time."

Some attendees brought their whole family out to the event, including Pancho Desouza from Sacramento.

"This is my first pride,” said Pancho Desouza. “I'm a mom, I'm trans. We're just celebrating ourselves and how we love and also wearing lots of fun colors."

Krystal Cox and family came to Sac Pride from Manteca.

"We've been dying to come to Sac Pride for the last two years," said Cox. "You can walk up to a perfect stranger and talk to them like they're your best friend. It's so amazing."

Other attendees are happy to see the community embracing one another.

"I go back to when I was 18 when I first came out 33 years ago and it was just so different back then as opposed to what it is now. It's wonderful to have this and see all the diversity,” said Murphy Imwalle from Woodland.

Saturday night’s headliner is Rebecca Black. G Flip will be performing at Sacramento Pride Sunday afternoon.