19 hurt after crash involving Sacramento prisoner transport bus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people are hurt after a crash involving a prisoner transport bus in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The crash happened on I and 5th Street in downtown Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Department said there are 19 people who were injured. There were 23 people on the bus. It's not clear if the driver of the car was one of the people injured.

Some people are being medically cleared and two have been taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Amar Gandhi said 13 inmates have "complaints of pain," but there are no visible or obvious injuries. Gandhi told ABC10 it appears another vehicle ran a red light heading westbound on I Street and collided with the bus, which was heading northbound on 5th Street.

There is a black car on the scene with major damage in the front of the car. The crash is under investigation.

