Sacramento gets $24 million to transform hotel into housing for the homeless in downtown area

The funding is part of $45 million in awards for Homekey projects, announced by Governor Gavin Newsom.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More funding is on the way to help the City of Sacramento build 92 units of permanent housing for people experiencing homeless after an announcement by Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday.

Newsom announced that Sacramento's Housing Authority will be awarded $24 million as part of his Homekey Project. The funding will be used by the city to purchase and rehabilitate a hotel that will serve as permanent housing for the homeless.

At the hotel, the city will also be providing case management services, physical and behavioral health resources, documentation assistance and education and employment services.

The funding announced Tuesday is part of $45 million in funds going to the cities of Los Angeles and Sacramento to support the governor's project.

CA is providing $24 million to Sacramento to buy this motel & convert it into 92 permanent new homes for people coming off the streets.⁰

"California is moving with unprecedented speed to house people experiencing homelessness through Homekey," Governor Newsom wrote in a statement. "Behind every grant award we make for Homekey is the story of a Californian who will no longer have to sleep in a tent, in a car or on the street."

The state has awarded $323 million for 14 projects statewide slated to add 1,208 permanent housing units for the homeless.

The Project Homekey site will be located in downtown Sacramento within one mile of a light rail station, health facility, library, pharmacy, and grocery and department stores.

Services offered at the site will include help with life skills such as financial literacy, household maintenance, nutrition and cooking, and communication and relationships.

Newsom says more Homekey funding awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Applications are still being accepted by the state for Project Homekey funding until all funds have been used or until May 2.

