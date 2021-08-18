How Sacramento is protecting unhoused amid poor air quality from wildfire smoke

Smoke from the Caldor Fire has blanketed the Sacramento area, leaving the city's homeless exposed to elements. Here's what the city is doing about it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's unhoused population is bearing the brunt of poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke pouring in from the ongoing wildfires in the area.

The Caldor Fire that started on Saturday, Aug 14. has rapidly burned more than 50,000 acres as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. This is just one of many fires impacting the Sacramento region.

Smoke from that fire has blanketed the Sacramento area, leaving the city's homeless exposed to elements. ABC10 wanted to know what the city's plan is to protect those individuals. Here is what a city spokesperson had to say:



"The [city] is prepared to activate cleaner-air centers should the Sacramento Air Quality Management District and Sacramento County Public Health declare the air quality as hazardous," Spokesperson for the Office of the City Manager Tim Swanson told ABC10 on Wednesday.

"Should the air become hazardous, the City’s Office of Emergency Management also will work with community partners to distribute N95 masks to essential workers and unsheltered residents. These distribution efforts will include the City’s newly launched Department of Community Response," Swanson said.

ABC10 Meteorologist Tracy Humphrey says no improvement in air quality is expected in the next 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Mayor Darrell Steinberg's office said that at this moment unsheltered people can go to public buildings like "the Library Galleria downtown, public libraries, and community centers."

According to the CDC, homelessness is closely connected to declines in physical and mental health; homeless persons experience high rates of health problems such as HIV infection, alcohol and drug abuse, and mental illness.

The mayor's spokesperson said in an email that the city will closely monitor the Air Quality Index levels (AQI) to determine a plan of action.

Below is a graphic of Wednesday's air quality:

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District says it's working on improving the response to poor air quality in South Sacramento/ Florin community. In a press release, they said people should stay indoors and use air conditioners to recirculate air.

To find public libraries in Sacramento click HERE.

A list of community centers can be found HERE.

