Sacramento Public Library creates pickup service, talks how it can adapt post-pandemic

The Sacramento Public Library system is expanding its curbside pickup program to more locations as it explores what reopening will look like as well as other ideas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As businesses and schools work to discover what their new normal is, local libraries are doing the same.

The Sacramento Public Library is launching a new pilot program to bring the books to you in a contact-free way.

The curbside pickup is currently available only at Sylvan Oaks Library in Citrus Heights and Belle Cooledge Community Library in South Land Park. The plan is to eventually roll out the service to other locations as the libraries wait to open back up.

“People still want physical items,” library director and CEO Rivkah Sass said. “We’ve gone digital in huge ways in the last several weeks.”

For many though, digital is just not the same, so the library launched the pilot program for curbside pickup. It works by appointment, Tuesday through Saturday, letting people get books without having to come in contact with anyone.

“They're able to walk right up to a table to pick up their materials,” Sass said. “When they return them, everything will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are handled in any way by library staff.”

Though curbside pickup will be rolled out to more locations, the Sacramento Public Library is still trying to figure out what a trip to the library will look like as the state continues its road to reopening. One idea is a type of concierge service.

“You can make contact with a library staff person and say, ‘I have a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old, a 13-year old, I need some books.’ so librarians can put those together, make those available,” Sass said. ”We're also talking about appointments the way a lot of other places are doing.”

For now, the Sacramento Public Library is just waiting on guidance from the state on when those plans may bay be implemented.

To find out more about the curbside service and make an appointment at the available libraries, click here.

