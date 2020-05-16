Sacramento Public Library announces curbside pickup for 2 locations

Sacramento Public Library is testing out its curbside pickup program at Sylvan Oaks Library and Belle Cooledge Library from Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Almost two months after having to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sacramento Public Library announced on Friday that it will begin curbside pickups for two of its locations.

Sacramento Public Library is testing out its curbside pickup program at Sylvan Oaks and Belle Cooledge libraries from Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. The Sacramento Public Library will be adding more branches in waves, according to the announcement.

Library patrons could request a title from the catalog for pickup. They will receive either an email or a phone call from the location they selected before they could be able to schedule when they could pick up their material.

Patrons could check out a library item for six weeks. Library officials said the due date for all checked out material is extended to June.

The Sacramento Public Library is closed at least until May 22.

California is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening process, which means some businesses are allowed to reopen with modifications. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the current phase would permit the reopening of bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods.

Click here if you want to sign up for a library card.