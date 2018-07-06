Sacramento Public Library's free lunch program will return Tuesday, June 12.

Lunch @ the Library provides free healthy lunches to children under the age of 18 throughout the summer.

The annual program began in 2013. 12,000 meals will be served at 13 libraries this summer alone.

Free meals will be provided between 1 and 2 p.m. starting June 12 and ending August 3.

The meals will be served at the same time at Martin Luther King, Jr. and Valley Hi-North Laguna libraries starting June 18.

No application of income verification is necessary.

The program aims to help keep kids engaged mentally and physically by providing healthy meals.

Last summer, 11,000 meals were served to Sacramento-area children.

To find a Lunch @ the Library location near you, visit the Sacramento Public Library website.

