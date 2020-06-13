Sacramento public pools reopen with modifications as California cities move to Stage 3

Pools at apartment complexes, gyms and schools can reopen under modified Sacramento County order.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is moving further into Stage 3, with an amended Public Health order now to allowing some pools to reopen (saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs will remain closed).

Sacramento County released a statement that indicated several "higher-risk workplaces" would be "allowable only with strict social distancing and other requirements" effective Friday, June 12. That means some local aquatics will hit the ground running starting next week.

Local public pools, including those at apartment complexes, gyms, schools and waterparks can now open to the public (with modifications). Still, these individual aquatic centers and pools will have to open at their own discretion.

While some pools and aquatic centers, such as the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center (reopening for morning and evening drop-in lap swim starting Tuesday), are ready to receive the public, other facilities will need more time.

The City of Sacramento, for example, has not yet provided updates on when its 13 pools and 4 play pools across the Sacramento area will be open again. Additionally, Fruitridge Community and Aquatic Center, Pat O'Brien Community Center and New Aquatic Center remain closed at this time.

Some pools are opening up, but very tentatively. Sunrise Recreation & Park District announced that while community swim is cancelled through July 1, swim lessons will resume on June 29.

The CDC has stated that "there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas."

However, gathering, social distancing, and sanitation, are of particular concern when it comes to higher-risk businesses.

The CDC has published guidance when reopening public pools–cloth face coverings when not in the water, increased signage, disinfecting protocols being just some of the considerations.

Since the crowds can get dense at any refreshing spot during summer in Sacramento, county health officials have published social distancing protocol for these businesses opening in Stage 3.

The state of California has also released pool-specific guidelines for reopening. Some interesting new modifications could make swimming or working at the pool this summer much different.

You may see some of these guidelines when your local public pool reopens:

Extra steps to disinfect surfaces, equipment and furniture

Increased signage, perhaps for reminders on stopping the spread of COVID-19 or to direct pool-goers where to walk, stand, etc.

Furniture and equipment (lounge chairs, tables, umbrellas) arranged so as to support physical distancing in sitting and standing areas. This could include taping off certain areas.

A reservation system for pool use or allowing reservations of full-lanes for individual lap swimming and half-lanes for individual household use.

Pools no longer supplying towels for certain activities

Barriers, such as Plexiglass, installed where staff and patrons must interact and physical distancing is difficult.

Suspended aquatic fitness classes, swim lessons, swim team practices, swim meets, or pool parties.

