x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento

Sacramento pumpkin patches, corn mazes open amid coronavirus

Check out these Sacramento area farms to pick up your pumpkin in time for Halloween.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nothing can stop spooky season!

Have you got your pumpkin picked out already? Perhaps you're waiting to find the right one for ABC10's Jack O' Lantern Contest, or maybe you've got your pumpkin but are dying to do a good old fashioned corn maze. 

Though the coronavirus pandemic has caused some pumpkin patches to postpone until next harvest -- and there is a scary lack of haunted houses -- these Sacramento area farms are open for selecting the perfect pumpkin.

Here is a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Sacramento area ready for Halloween: 

Roemer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Location: 6851 Hedge Avenue, Sacramento

Open: 

  • Tuesday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed: Mondays

Perry's Pumpkin Acres

Location: 3101 El Centro Road, Sacramento

Open: 

  • Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Location: 6950 Cavitt Stallman Road, Granite Bay

Open: 

  • Everyday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Keema's Pumpkin Farm

Location: 6532 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove

Open: 

  • Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday:  10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fog Willow Farms

Location: 11011 Cecatra Drive, Wilton (10 minutes from Old Town Elk Grove)

Open: 

  • Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sundays: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Zittel Farms

Location: 6781 Oak Avenue, Folsom

Open: 

  • Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Deer Creek Farm

Location: 5465 Pacific Street, Rocklin

Open:

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Dave's Pumpkin Patch at Vierra Farms

Location: 3010 Burrows Avenue, West Sacramento

Open: 

  • Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Strickler Monster Farms

Location: 3825 Fruitvale Road, Lincoln

Open: 

Friday: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Closed: Monday through Thursday except open ALL days the last week of October

Fowler Ranch

Location: Sierra College Boulevard and Highway 193 Intersection, Lincoln

Open: 

  • Every Saturday and Sunday in October: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Loomis Pumpkin Patch

Location: 9269 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis

Open: 

  • Everyday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Flower Farm Pumpkin Patch

Location: 9280 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis

Open:

  • Wednesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Crazy Ravens Pumpkin Patch

Location: 10151 Twin Cities Road, Galt

Open: 

  • Monday - Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cool Patch Pumpkins

Location: 6150 Dixon Avenue West, Dixon

Open: 

  • Everyday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. (weather permitting)

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: Cool Patch Pumpkins opens in Dixon