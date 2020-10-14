Sacramento pumpkin patches, corn mazes open amid coronavirus

Check out these Sacramento area farms to pick up your pumpkin in time for Halloween.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nothing can stop spooky season!

Have you got your pumpkin picked out already? Perhaps you're waiting to find the right one for ABC10's Jack O' Lantern Contest, or maybe you've got your pumpkin but are dying to do a good old fashioned corn maze.

Though the coronavirus pandemic has caused some pumpkin patches to postpone until next harvest -- and there is a scary lack of haunted houses -- these Sacramento area farms are open for selecting the perfect pumpkin.

Here is a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Sacramento area ready for Halloween:

Location: 6851 Hedge Avenue, Sacramento

Open:

Tuesday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed: Mondays

Location: 3101 El Centro Road, Sacramento

Open:

Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 6950 Cavitt Stallman Road, Granite Bay

Open:

Everyday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 6532 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove

Open:

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 11011 Cecatra Drive, Wilton (10 minutes from Old Town Elk Grove)

Open:

Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sundays: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 6781 Oak Avenue, Folsom

Open:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 5465 Pacific Street, Rocklin

Open:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 3010 Burrows Avenue, West Sacramento

Open:

Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: 3825 Fruitvale Road, Lincoln

Open:

Friday: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Closed: Monday through Thursday except open ALL days the last week of October

Location: Sierra College Boulevard and Highway 193 Intersection, Lincoln

Open:

Every Saturday and Sunday in October: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 9269 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis

Open:

Everyday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 9280 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis

Open:

Wednesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 10151 Twin Cities Road, Galt

Open:

Monday - Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: 6150 Dixon Avenue West, Dixon

Open:

Everyday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. (weather permitting)