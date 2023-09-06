Sacramento County raft rentals company to reopen as American River water flows decrease

ARRR plans to resume operations after being closed around Mother's Day because of the fast-moving water conditions on the river in Rancho Cordova.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As summer is around the corner and warmer temperatures are forecast for the upcoming week, many people are looking to spend some time outside and near or on the water.

American River Raft Rentals (ARRR) planned on reopening Friday, but with the American River water flowing at a fast pace, co-owner Kent Hansen says the reopen date has been pushed back a day to Saturday.

“We have heard from the storage manager at the Bureau of Reclamation, that there is a chance that, this weekend the water will go down for safe rentals," said Hansen.

ARRR plans to resume operations after being closed around Mother's Day because of the fast-moving water conditions near the Sunrise Recreation Area of the river in Rancho Cordova.

Hansen says they did not mind the stoppage due to safety concerns, but starting things back up comes at a great time as they hit the prime part of their season.

He adds if people go rafting, it is important to wear a lifejacket and have the equipment that will not easily break or rip.

"Expect a faster float that was more like a two-hour float compared to our normal three to four hours," said Hansen.

ARRR says they will only be renting out the rafts this weekend. Kayaks, tubes, or paddleboard's will not be available until the water flows decrease.

