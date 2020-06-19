Rafting Gone Wild prompts alcohol ban on American River

Sacramento County officials cited the weekend event "Rafting Gone Wild" as the reason why they are prohibiting American River visitors from bringing alcohol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As the greater Sacramento region is expecting up to over 90-degree weather for the upcoming weekend, Sacramento County is restricting people from bringing alcohol to the American River from ahead of an annual rafting party.

Rafting Gone Wild, the event Sacramento County officials are citing for the reason why they are banning alcohol from the river, is scheduled for Saturday. Officials said the event is advertised with "a strong focus on alcohol consumption."

Officials said the alcohol restriction would be strictly enforced.

Officials are asking those who are planning on making a trip to the American River to practice social distancing. You also shouldn't share rafts with those who do not live in the same home, according to officials.

Sacramento County also requires any child under 13 to wear a vest before getting into the water, officials said.

Sacramento County Regional Park Officials decided against opening both Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach on May 29 after learning of three separate, large events on social media due to coronavirus concerns.

Park official's decision to not reopen Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach came less than a week after thousands of visitors flocked to the American River for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials later closed down Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach, citing large crowds and that many visitors were not wearing face coverings.

