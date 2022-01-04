Sacramento Railyards redevelopments gets $30M state grant

Specifics of the development will be hammered out by the city as proposals come up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Railyards just north of downtown Sacramento is due for a $30 million makeover.

The funds come from a state grant that was included in the last state budget at the request of Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

“I want to thank Governor Newsom and the state Legislature for agreeing to put $30 million right into the Railyards infrastructure,” said Mayor Steinberg. “We’ve got a tremendous opportunity to jumpstart real development in the Railyards: housing, including affordable housing, a hospital, entertainment venues, and yes, a stadium.”

The funds will be used for public infrastructure to support development in the former railyard, but specifics of the development will be hammered out by the city as proposals come up.

Plans for the Railyards include thousands of homes, offices, a new Kaiser hospital, and retail and entertainment venues. A new $500 million courthouse is also under construction along with the AJ, a 345-unit housing project with 69 units of affordable housing and ground-floor retail.