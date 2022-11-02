x
Sacramento

Sacramento ranked among best soccer cities in U.S. by WalletHub

The personal finance website ran a data analysis of 294 cities across the country, and found Sacramento ranked as the 33rd best city for soccer fans.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento was named by personal finance website WalletHub as number 33 in their list of top cities in the U.S. for soccer fans.

The company reviewed 294 cities nationwide and compared them across five divisions:

  1. MLS (Division I Men’s)
  2. NWSL (Division I Women’s)
  3. USL (Division III Men’s)
  4. College Soccer (Division I Men’s)
  5. College Soccer (Division I Women’s)

For our sample, WalletHub chose cities with at least one college or professional soccer team. Sacramento is known for being the home of Sacramento Republic FC in the USL division.

Sacramento also ranked as the 25th best city for soccer fans in the company's list exclusive to large cities.

