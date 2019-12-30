Editor's note: The video above is a compilation of videos connected to a story about Sacramento ranking top three in cities with the most aggressive drivers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ok look, the bad news is...a new survey says Sacramentans are rude. But the good news is, we're not at the top of the list.

In a survey of more than 2,000 adults in the United States, Sacramento ranks #21 on the list of 50 cities. Overall there are six California cities on the list, according to a Business Insider survey conducted in October and November.

Those cities are: Los Angeles (No. 2), San Francisco (No. 10), Sacramento (No. 21), San Diego (No. 22), San Jose (No. 29) and Riverside (No. 41). Unfortunately that means the golden state has the most cities on the rude list.

Here are the top 10 rudest cities, according to the survey:

New York Los Angeles Washington, D.C. Chicago Boston Detroit Buffalo Baltimore Philadelphia San Francisco

Business Insider asked the survey group of 2,092 to pick the five rudest cities in America from a list of the 50 biggest cities. As you can see above, respondents overwhelmingly ranked New York as the rudest city, followed by Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

A total of 3.8% respondents thought that Sacramento had the rudest inhabitants — which isn't bad considering that 34.3% voted for New York.

This isn't the first time the state's capitol city made it on the "naughty list." Early in 2019 GasBuddy revealed the cities with the most aggressive drivers, and Sacramento's ranking wasn't great. The so-called city of trees ranked number three on the list.

As for why the survey was conducted or what factors played a role in the respondents' answers...Business Insider hasn't said. So what do you think, are Sacramentans rude?

