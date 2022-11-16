Sacramento ranks as 8th worst city to find starter homes in U.S.

As starter home construction has been on a multi-decade decline, Sacramento has not been immune since persistent inflation makes life more expensive in the area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expert review site Construction Coverage ranked Sacramento as the 8th worst city for finding starter homes in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with rising inflation caused median home prices to go up 36% in the past two years—while median household income grew by just 8.78% over the same span.

"The average 30-year mortgage interest rate in the U.S. is more than double what it was at the start of 2022, translating into hundreds more dollars per month in payments for would-be buyers," said a spokesperson for Construction Coverage.

Perspective U.S. startup homebuyers also have less options because of low supply, with four or more bedroom homes going from 19.3% of the housing market in the mid-1980s, to now making up 49.6% of the market.

Current Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom data includes:

Percentage of homes with 3+ bedrooms: 63.1%

63.1% Median sale price of homes with 3+ bedrooms: $532,408

$532,408 Homeownership rate for under 35 householders: 8.9%

Recent date nationwide, for comparison, includes:

Percentage of homes with 3+ bedrooms: 67.8%

67.8% Median sale price of homes with 3+ bedrooms: $309,496

$309,496 Homeownership rate for under 35 householders: 10.7%