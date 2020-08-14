Sacramento rapper on a mission to inspire the youth

Sacramento hip hop artist "Kali Streetz" is making a move to become a motivational speaker, with a focus on bringing positive messages to the youth.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is home to a lot of talent and musical artists. One such artist in Sacramento is rapper Kali Streetz. Long before he was gracing billboards in the Capital City, he was just a young kid growing up trying to find his way.

It’s best to describe him as an overcomer. Growing up, Streetz, whose real name is Kiley Duncan, experienced his fair share of street violence and even had multiple run-ins with the law. Realizing he needed to turn his life around, Streetz turned to music and vowed to give the community a positive message.

Now he’s embarking on a career as a motivational speaker.

“I want to be a pillar to my community," explained Streetz. "I want to be somebody that I’m invited out to events and speak to kids. To speak to children about my past and things I went through. I want to be able to reach out to those in need. That’s the biggest thing for me is to protect the youth and their future.”

Streetz recently dropped his solo album, "From My Heart To Yours", that he says is a devotion to his son. Streetz says his son has been the biggest influence on this project.

His focus is to reach the youth because he wants them to know that their lives are valued and they can accomplish anything they put their minds to.

“I feel like we don’t have enough people in our communities that are reaching out to their children, that are making them feel like there is someone that cares about them," Streetz said. "I understand that it’s hard sometimes and we all feel like no one understands us. So I want to be able to reach out to those that are in need.”

Streetz says that if he can collaborate with any artist, dead or alive, it would be Bob Marley. You can connect with Kali Streetz on his Instagram page @trapmarley.

