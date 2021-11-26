Sacramento receives $500K in COVID-19 funds for local artists hit hard by pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To help Sacramento's arts and culture presence reemerge from the pandemic's financial blows to the arts community, Sacramento Office of Arts and Culture want to accept the $500,000 in grants and peer support from the National Endowment for the Arts organization.
A art of the federal American Rescue Plan initiatives to boost local economies, a total of $20,200,000 was awarded to 66 arts organizations nationwide.
“This grant will leverage our nation-leading investments in the creative economy and directly support local artists allowing our city to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
Sacramento Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA) said she made it a priority to secure the funding as part of the city's economic recovery efforts.
The City Council still needs to adopt a resolution to accept the grant at an upcoming council meeting — Nov. 30 being the next date.
If approved, details about application for the funds will be made available to local artists in early 2022.