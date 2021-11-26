Sacramento receives $500K in COVID-19 funds for local artists hit hard by pandemic

The city's Office of Arts & Culture will oversee the allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan grants, but first the City Council needs to approve of it.

A art of the federal American Rescue Plan initiatives to boost local economies, a total of $20,200,000 was awarded to 66 arts organizations nationwide.

“This grant will leverage our nation-leading investments in the creative economy and directly support local artists allowing our city to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Sacramento Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA) said she made it a priority to secure the funding as part of the city's economic recovery efforts.

The Sacramento Office of Arts & Culture is thrilled to announce that we have been selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant for subgranting from @NEAArts! Thank you for supporting our community as we recover from the pandemic! pic.twitter.com/ynZcnOOPZB — Sacramento Office of Arts and Culture (@SacCityArts) November 18, 2021

The City Council still needs to adopt a resolution to accept the grant at an upcoming council meeting — Nov. 30 being the next date.

If approved, details about application for the funds will be made available to local artists in early 2022.

