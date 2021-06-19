Sacramento region's air quality is unhealthy for some people on June 19, officials say

The Sacramento Metro Air District said people could help the air quality improve by postponing errands and not using gas-powered lawn equipment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Spare The Air alert was issued for Friday and Saturday for the Sacramento region due to the poor air quality caused by the heat.

The Sacramento Metro Air District said conditions should improve Sunday afternoon as winds strengthen and help to dilute the pollutants in our air.

In the meantime, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. People considered part of a sensitive group includes:

People with lung disease, including asthma

People with a heart disease

Women who are pregnant

People working outside

People playing sports outdoors

Children under 14

Older adults

To protect your health, the Sacramento Metro Air District suggests people reduce their levels of exercise during the day when pollution areas are at their highest.

Some light winds expected Saturday afternoon should help reduce dispersion and gradually transport pollutants into the foothills east of Sacramento. Sunny and hot conditions will continue to promote ozone formation, increasing the health risk, and regional pollutant carryover from Thursday and Friday will be high.

While the health risk is predicted to decrease Sunday with more winds, the Sacramento Metro Air District said the continued heat would prevent the air quality from improving much past a moderate risk to sensitive groups until Wednesday.

The district said people could help improve air quality by postponing running errands and not using gas-powered lawn equipment.

