Sacramento Regional Transit offering free rides to the polls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) just launched free rides to the polls on their “SmaRT Ride” shuttles each weekday through Monday, November 2. All you need is a free ride flyer.

"So you can screenshot it right from your cellphone or you can print it from our website. You only need one flyer per group so if you are traveling with your family you just need one," said SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez.

SacRT teamed up with Sacramento County and the Sacramento Kings to drive community members to vote centers and ballot box drop locations across the Sacramento region in all nine services zones: Arden, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Downtown Sacramento, North Sac, South Sac, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, and the Calvine Road area.

"This is the first time we've offered free rides for voting. We heard that transportation was one of the main barriers to get people out to vote centers, and so we wanted to help remove that barrier. It's free to vote, and now it's free to get you there on SacRT,” Gonzalez said.

Again, the shuttles to the polls are weekdays only until at least 7 p.m., and, for the first time, SacRT is offering systemwide free rides on election day!

"So that means you can ride bus, light rail, smart ride, anything we operate, all day, all night on election day. You don't need a free ride flyer that day and really we are urging people to get out and vote," Gonzalez said.

