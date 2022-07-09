Silent protest planned by Sacramento Republic FC fans due to clubs 'silence' on reproductive rights

The group says they will be in the stands and for the first half of the match, they will be silent.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tower Bridge Battalion, an independent supporters union for Sacramento Republic FC, is planning a silent protest during Saturday's game.

"We are calling for our Club's leadership to uphold their commitment to our community by publicly standing up for the reproductive rights of all," the Tower Bridge Battalion wrote in a social media post.

"We'll resume cheering our amazing team in the second half," the group says. "If we truly ware 'juntos,' we believe the Club will respond with the courage and solidarity we expect from them."

Reproductive rights are human rights.



We can be silent, too. @SacRepublicFC pic.twitter.com/3oYGcykryM — TowerBridgeBattalion (@Sac_Battalion) July 9, 2022

ABC10 reached out to Sacramento Republic FC for a comment, but we have not heard back as of writing.