Sacramento residents earning more than $121K per year in 2021 considered 'rich', study shows

According to census data and survey information collected by GOBankingRates, residents considered rich are among the top 20% highest earners in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A study released Thursday on the top 50 highest earning per-capita cities nationwide had Sacramento at 21, with the top 5% highest grossing residents making about $350,000 annually.

While the average yearly income of a Sacramento resident sits at around $32,000, GOBankingRates said in its study $121,986 is the lowest yearly income for a person to be considered "rich."

The personal finance company defines rich as being among the top 20% highest earners in the city.

Barely cracking $100 thousand at the lowest end of the top 20%, the average earner in this percentage range makes double that number.

Data collected for the study came from American Community Survey data from the United States Census Bureau. To read the methodology, click here.





