Sacramento residents react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A small group in support of Roe v. Wade being overturned gathered at the Capitol on Saturday morning to celebrate — one day after U.S. Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion.

"We are so excited that the Supreme Court recognized that life begins at conception," said Stacy Atherton, a pro-life attendee. "50 years is a long time to have things that way where people are out there making choices when they don't think they have a better option," said Alex Gildea, another pro-life attendee.

On the other side, there was strong opposition from pro-choice activists who condemn the decision.

"This has been the law for 50 years, and now they're telling me I can't have the right, my daughter can't have the right. It's abominable, it's horrific. It's the worst day in American history — one of them," said Mariellen Layne who supports abortion rights. "My mother and also I have daughters and friends. I've known lots of people throughout my life who have secured abortions. I have had two abortions — and I'll put that out there because it's time to start talking about it."

Laura Jiminez, the Executive Director of California Latinas for Reproductive Justice said the Supreme Court's decision will have lasting ramifications for women across the country. She adds that although California is poised to be a sanctuary state, there are still gaps in resources and lack of access to reproductive care, particularly among marginalized groups.

"This is violence being done to our communities. Done to people who can become pregnant and to their abilities to make decisions for themselves," said Jiminez.

“We also want to make clear, this is really about bodily autonomy and not just the right to determine whether or not to terminate a pregnancy."

However, it's still up to each individual state to make its own decision.

In California, Gov. Newsom signed a bill that will protect all women who seek abortion and reproductive health services from any civil lawsuit that are based on laws in other states.

"We are very proud to be here in California and partnering with the legislature and a governor that are supportive of reproductive rights and making sure people have access," said Jiminez.