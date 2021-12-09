Sacramento to open respite centers to keep unhoused community warm ahead of chilly temps

The city of Sacramento is opening two respite centers for people experiencing homelessness to come inside during the worst of the cold weather ahead.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's about to get chilly in Northern California as a frost advisory has been issued for late Thursday through Friday morning.

Ahead of the incoming weather, the city of Sacramento is opening two respite centers for people experiencing homelessness to come inside during the worst of the cold weather.

ABC10 Meteorologist Rob Carlmark expects early morning temperatures between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday will be cold, dropping as low as the upper 20s in some locations just before sunrise.

Here is what two centers will be open:

The City Hall Lobby Thursday and Friday nights 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Hagginwood Community Center Open Friday night 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.



At both centers visitors can expect snacks, water and restrooms to use, along with a place to stay warm.

“We are working with our non-profits and others to communicate with people experiencing homelessness to make sure they know that these respite centers are an option for them,” said Bridgette Dean, director of the Department of Community Response. “The City has about 1,100 beds in various settings for people experiencing homelessness, but they are currently full, and the respite centers offer an alternative to those most vulnerable during this cold weather event.”

Also, the city said motel vouchers will be offered to people through a referral process. This will all be down through a Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance program.

