Sacramento restaurateur fights for federal funding for local restaurants

As the Greater Sacramento Region prepares to move into the state's stay-at-home orders, restaurants are pleading for resources to help them stay afloat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento restaurant owner Patrick Mulvaney of Mulvaney's B&L is pleading for federal help. Local restaurants are facing new health orders to close all outdoor and indoor dining by Thursday night for at least three weeks.

The Greater Sacramento Region, which includes Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties will move into the state's stay-at-home order by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. The region's ICU capacity fell below 15%.

"We're looking for the money for relief, not for a buyout so we can sit home," Mulvaney said. "(It's) So we can do what do, which is feed people.

Mulvaney said restaurants are going to start to close, go hungry and lose their homes.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui tweeted that Sacramento restaurants are a vital part of the community fabric.

"During this crisis, our restaurants have been hit especially hard, and that is why I joined my colleagues to call for the passage of the RESTAURANTS Act immediately," Matsui tweeted.

Hunger at Home, a San Jose non-profit organization, is giving out meals to thousands of out-of-work families who would go hungry otherwise. Many are connected to local hotels and restaurants.

Gloria Boegner is among those who are concerned about making ends meet.

"The mental stress of not being able to go to work, still having to pay bills, support your family and whatnot," Boegner said. "It's very difficult."

Alexandra Kazarian, an attorney from Los Angeles, is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to suspend outdoor dining. She argues that health officials did not provide enough proof that outdoor dining areas are spreading the coronavirus.

Mulvaney said the best way people could support local restaurants is to order takeout.

