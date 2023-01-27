Sacramento River Cats announcer Johnny Doskow joins Oakland A's broadcast team

Since 2000, Doskow was the voice of the Sacramento River Cats minor league baseball team, and now he joins the Oakland A's broadcasting lineup.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Johnny Doskow has been the voice of the Sacramento River Cats Minor League Baseball team for about 22 years, and now he's joining the Oakland A's broadcasting lineup.

The major league team announced Friday Doskow is set to be behind the mic for pregame, play-by-play, and postgame coverage.

He'll be broadcasting for at least 65 games during Spring Training and the regular season, as well as joining the A's Cast Live sports talk show as a contributor.