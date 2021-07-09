Body found in Sacramento River near Pocket area

The Sacramento Fire Department helped in the recovery of the body.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A body was pulled from the Sacramento River near the Pocket area Friday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to a report of a body in the Sacramento River near Garcia Bend Park around 6 a.m. Friday, July 9. Police arrived at the scene around 6:20 a.m. and began their investigation of the person's death.

As of 8 a.m., police did not yet have any information on the person's identity. After the police's initial investigation, officers determined there were no obvious signs of foul play in the person's death and turned over the investigation to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Sacramento Fire Department crews aided in the recovery of the body from the river. The Sacramento County Coroner will release more information about who was found in the river when the person is identified, and the person's next of kin is notified.

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10:

Man caught on camera shooting out window of Tesla along I-5 in South Sacramento | Raw