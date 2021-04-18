Sacramento rivers dangerously cold as summer-like temperatures draw hundreds to waterways

"No matter who you are, there are affects this water will have on you, no matter what kind of shape you’re in," said Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As temperatures crack the 90s for the first time this year, hundreds of people seeking recreation and refuge from the heat have descended on local waterways.

But, public safety officials warn that area river temperatures are still dangerously cold.

"No matter who you are, there are effects this water will have on you - no matter what kind of shape you’re in," said Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal.

Randy Voss was pulling his boat up at a ramp on the Sacramento River Sunday morning, along with his son Ryan.

"Well, he (Ryan) didn't jump in, but he wanted to," Voss said with a laugh. "Put his hand in the water and went, 'Oh, I think I could get in this.'" .

As inviting as the waters may seem, experts say you should know what you are potentially getting into.

On Sunday, the American River measured a brisk 59 degrees at the Fair Oaks Bridge. Snow melting from the Sierras collects in Folsom Lake and makes its way through Sacramento's popular river recreation areas.

"We’re looking at a temperature differential of 30 degrees right now, so when you go from the hot 90 degree weather into the sub-60 degree water, that’s a shock on your cardiac system," Vestal said.

Vestal said swimming in such cold water for even one minute will slow down a person's respiratory system. Muscle control is weakened, even for those in good shape. Those who suffer from a heart condition could face even more dire health consequences.

Voss, who's been boating on these rivers for the last 30 years, said he and his son resisted the urge to jump in Sunday.

"I’ve seen a number of people that have thought, even on a hot day in the summer, that they could just jump in the water and be fine," Voss said.

"And you jump in that American River and it just shocks the body," he added. "Your muscles just want to shut down. People can get in trouble really really fast."