Sacramento Superior Court rolling out jury summons postcards in November

The city plans to save an estimated $60,000 a year in paper as it replaces its traditional mailing process.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court announced earlier this month it will officially roll out its new system of jury summoning this Friday.

Residents in Sacramento will receive postcards in place of traditional enclosed jury duty summons beginning Nov. 18.

The change is being made in effort to cut printing and labor costs as well as for residents' convenience, according to the Sacramento Superior Court. A singular 6 x 4.25 inch postcard in place of the 8 1/2 x 11 inch envelope is estimated to save $60,000 per year on paper.

Each postcard will contain a QR code allowing expected jurors to request postponement, be excused or receive additional instruction. It will also come with an easily detachable parking pass to use on the expected court date.

The postcard summoning system has already been introduced in several California counties including Yolo, Alameda, San Mateo and Orange.

Jurors summoned for the weeks of Dec.19 will be the first to receive the postcard version in the mail next week, according to the Sacramento Superior Court.

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento City Council hears pleas not to remove 'Camp Resolution'