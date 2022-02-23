x
Sacramento

Sacramento's Free Museum Weekend turns hybrid for 2022

Free Museum Weekend is March 5 and 6, but not all museums are participating both days, so visitors are advised to check which day each museum is taking part.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Free Museum Weekend will pivot to a hybrid model this year with a mix of in-person and online virtual activities.

“The pandemic continues to spur the museum community to find innovative ways to remain nimble and think creatively when it comes to engaging with a public eager for connection and new experiences,” said Delta Pick Mello, Chair of Sacramento Area Museums and Executive Director of the Sacramento History Museum.

Free Museum Weekend is scheduled to take place March 5 and 6, but not all museums are participating both days, so visitors are advised to check which day each museum is participating. Pre-registration is required for free admission, otherwise, regular admission fees will apply. Tickets are limited because of capacity restrictions. 

“For 2022, we’re proud to offer a free weekend that is a pre-registered event – a first-time effort for the group — so we can control the number of people at any given time plus maintain the quality of experience at each museum," Pick Mello said in a statement.

There are 19 museums participating this year.

  1. California Agriculture Museum
  2. California Automobile Museum
  3. California Museum
  4. California Pharmacy Museum
  5. California State Railroad Museum
  6. Crocker Art Museum
  7. Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park
  8. Locke Boarding House Museum 
  9. Maidu Museum & Historic Site
  10. Museum of Medical History
  11. Roseville Utility Exploration Center
  12. Sacramento Children's Museum
  13. Sacramento Historic City Cemetery
  14. Sacramento History Museum
  15. Sacramento Regional Fire Museum
  16. Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum
  17. State Capitol Museum — Capitol Park Tours
  18. State Indian Museum
  19. Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Find more information about tickets HERE.

Last year, Sacramento museums held a virtual Free Museum Month due to the pandemic.

