Riders of Sacramento Regional Transit [SacRT], will now be able to ride for a little less money.

According to a press release from SacRT, eight fares will see prices reductions, some as high as $10. The price reductions include:

A basic single ride would decrease by 25 cents, from $2.75 to $2.50.

A discount single ride would decrease by 10 cents from $1.35 to $1.25.

A basic monthly pass would decrease by $10 from $110 to $100.

A discount monthly pass would decrease by $5 from $55 to $50.

A paratransit single ride would decrease by 50 cents from $5.50 to $5.

A super senior fare would decrease by $2 from $42 to $40.

New fare prices for Sacramento RT.

Additionally, a Student Monthly Pass reduction from $55 to $20 for students in grades K through 12, and a fare reduction for Los Rios Community College District students taking 1 to 3 units from $20 to $5 per month have been implemented.

This is the first fare reduction in in 47 years for SacRT.

