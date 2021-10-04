Sacramento launches 'Safe Parking' sites as part of new master plan for homelessness

"Our hope is that we can provide better help to people and clean up areas of our city that are currently not safe and not healthy," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is launching "Safe Parking" sites, which will be staffed 24-hours a day and offer social services as part of its new master plan on homelessness.

At an announcement Friday at the second safe parking site to open, located on South Front Street, Mayor Darrel Steinberg said the move was in response to demands from the public that the city help people get off the streets.

"You know, doing nothing is not an option here," Steinberg said. "There’s some people who say well, don’t do this, more people are going to come. Really? We don’t have a choice."

At the first safe parking site to open under the program, located near X and 8th Streets, Kim Dillon said she had been sleeping in her car at various locations for about a year.

"This spot has been very good," Dillon said, after arriving at the location Tuesday. "Yeah, it's easy on my heart and mind."

The spot comes with access to social services, case management and meals. On Friday, a volunteer group offered free showers and clean clothes.

But some residents have criticized the location of the new site on Front Street for being too close to Miller Park and the Marina.

"I think this is a far better solution for Miller Park and other spaces than not having anything," said District 4 Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. "Because the alternative means that folks are just locating where they can find a safe place to be, and that’s not sustainable either."

Mayor Steinberg said all of the city's councilmembers have signed on to the master plan on homelessness and will propose more safe parking sites in their districts from April 20 through May. The council is expected to vote on all of them in June.

As for Dillon and her dogs, the safe space is welcome, but the solution is only temporary.

"I think they should really make some houses available to the poor," Dillon said. City leaders say that's the next step in the master plan.

