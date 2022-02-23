Sacramento sales tax ballot initiative aiming to fund transportation improvements

This ballot initiative would fund improvements to Sacramento County's deteriorating roads, bridges and transit system.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, a group of labor, business, transportation, air quality advocates and more launched a ballot initiative for Nov. 2022 that would fund improvements to Sacramento County's deteriorating roads, bridges and transit system.

"The half-cent sales tax will raise $8.5 billion over 40 years to ensure that the county has a transportation system that will improve the quality of life for all who live and work in the County, reduce congestion, improve air quality, and support economic growth for decades to come," the statement says.

The ballot initiative must receive a 50% or greater vote to become a law.

“It’s time to reverse the trend of our decaying transportation infrastructure,” said Michael Quigley, executive director of the California Alliance for Jobs, in a news release. “For years Sacramento has been facing increasing commute times, worsening congestion and declining air quality but this November vote will have an opportunity to support change"

Quigley says we must have a safe, reliable and fully funded transportation system in order to improve Sacramento's economy.

"Our multi-modal initiative will fast-track our roads and transit systems to move Sacramentans at the speed of the next economy so that we can compete for the jobs of the future," said Josh Wood, executive director of the Sacramento Region Business Association. "It means more time with your family and less time in a car, train, or bus.”