'This is about peace' | March, rally planned for Saturday

The event, called "A Peaceful Protest for Our Rights", begins at 9:30 a.m. where participants will gather at 7th Street and L Street before marching to the capitol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Filmmaker Deon Taylor and Sacramento Kings assistant coach Bobby Jackson organized a peaceful protest march from the Golden 1 Center to Cesar Chavez Plaza, taking place Saturday morning.

The event, called “A Peaceful Protest for Our Rights”, begins at 9:30 a.m. where participants will gather at 7th Street and L Street in downtown and receive special T-shirts for the march. The march will then take place at 10 a.m.

The march was originally planned to end at the state Capitol.

“We just wanted to do something extremely positive for the community. We’ve all been through a crazy time right now and just to come out on the other side, unified, is what we want to do,” Taylor told ABC10’s Mark S. Allen over a Zoom video chat.

Jackson, who is co-emceeing the rally following the march at 11 a.m., knows the gravity of this moment for the city.

“I think [the rally] is going to be awesome and probably one of the best moments in Sacramento history just based on the division, the unity, just bringing the whole city together,” Jackson said.

In addition to Taylor and Jackson, several high-profile people are scheduled to speak at the event according to the rally program. Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Kings Head Coach Luke Walton, Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and many more.

“This is about peace. So please, whoever’s coming, share that sentiment with them, let them know…we’re doing this one time for Sacramento the right way,” Taylor said.

(Editor's Note: This article originally stated the march would end at the state Capitol. It is now planned to end at Cesar Chavez Plaza instead.)

