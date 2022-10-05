Sacramento City schools won't extend this school year to make up for teacher strike

School officials said the plan now is to add 16-days of instruction over a two-year period.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District won't be extending the remaining school year to make up for lost instructional time due to a teacher strike.

District officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon. School for Sacramento City Unified students ends as scheduled on June 16, and the next school year will start as scheduled on Sept. 1.

"We had hoped to be able to provide additional instructional time for students this school year to recover the learning time lost due to the recent strike. Unfortunately, we were not able to reach a student-centered agreement with the Sacramento City Teachers’ Association (SCTA) to extend this school year without the necessary assurances to appropriately staff our schools, especially given the varying needs of our diverse student population," the district said in a news release.

Officials had been in talks with the SCTA as to when and how the school year was going to end. However, they weren't able to reach an agreement.

ABC10 reached out to the SCTA for comment, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

From late March to April, an 8-day teacher strike kept students out of the classroom. Talks were meant keep the district from falling short of providing the minimum amount of instructional time as required by law.

School officials said the plan now is to add 16 days of instruction over a two-year period.

