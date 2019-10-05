SACRAMENTO, Calif — Should the Sacramento Unified School District do away with school resource officers? School leaders want to hear from you.

Officials tell ABC10 the school resource officer contract has only been approved through the end of the current school year. The board is now studying the possibility of doing away with the positions or restructuring the role the officers play in schools.

READ ALSO: Nearly 200 Sacramento school teachers getting laid off as district attempts to avoid state takeover

The district has asked for input from community stakeholders, including students, parents, and administrators. They also got some preliminary feedback from an African American Achievement task force which recommended "divesting from future funding for school resource officers" by September 30, 2019, as one way of tackling a larger concern of "inequitable disciplinary practices."

At the same time, the Sacramento City Unified School District is still making cuts to stop a state takeover. The district has until June to fill a $35-million budget hole. The district tells ABC10 the school resource officer contract comes at a cost of more than $2 million.

However, officials stress this is not solely a budget conversation but a larger discussion about the role of officers in general in a school setting.

If you would like to join the conversation, there is a public meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Continue the conversation with Chris on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento City USD parents worried about 'state takeover' of schools