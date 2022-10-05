Sacramento schools could bring back masking for students amid increasing COVID numbers

The district is expecting the county to reach "medium" community transmission levels by Thursday, which could make them re-evaluate their policy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students at Sacramento City schools could once again be wearing masks in class if coronavirus transmission trends continue, district officials said.

In a news release, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) said the county could reach "medium" or "high" community transmission levels as soon as May 26. If rates reach "medium," it could cause a changeup in the district's masking policy, but if rates are "high," there would be an automatic return to indoor masking for staff and students. It's part of an approach that was detailed in a March presentation to the Board of Education.

The district originally lifted their mask mandate in April, about a month after the statewide mandate was relaxed. It was part of what the district called a cautious approach to keep infections low. According to SCUSD, the county's case rate is almost five-times higher than it was when the district's mask mandate was lifted.

SCUSD still has about three more weeks left in the school year.

Officials are encouraging testing as a way to help keep the rest of the school year safe. To that end, students are expected to be sent home with COVID testing kits ahead of Memorial Day weekend. SCUSD is asking students to be tested on May 30 before returning to school and to upload their results HERE.

