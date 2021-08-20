Sacramento City Council employees required to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The city is also working to mandate requirements for the over 5,000 city employees, too.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council will now require employees "under its purview" to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Darrell Steinburg, Councilmembers Mai Vang and Katie Valenzuela along with community representatives made the announcement Friday. In a press release, city council employees will need to provide proof of a least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Medical and religious exceptions will be considered.

Councilmember Vang said in the press release that with cases rising because of the Delta variant, "it is more important than ever to make sure public health is our first priority moving forward."

"Being a city employee is all about keeping our city safe and healthy, and this mandate is an easy way for us to make sure we're hitting that mark," Vang said.

City officials also announced the they're swiftly working toward a vaccine requirement for all city employees. On Friday, Aug. 13, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg asked city manager Howard Chan in a letter to work with the City Attorney’s Office and Labor Relations department to implement the requirement.

"This mandate would apply to all prospective employees, including public safety employees," the letter said. "By requiring vaccination, Sacramento will join state government, health systems, our schools and nearly every other major city in this state."

The city's labor relations team continues to negotiate with labor organizations for police, fire and non-public safety employees to come to an agreement.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10