Toddler believed to be in home in armed barricade situation in North Highlands

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the 6400 block of Channing Drive is blocked off and residents nearby have been evacuated.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is dealing with an armed barricade situation in the North Highlands area. Officials believe a toddler is in the house with the subject, but did not say if the toddler is a hostage or not.

The sheriff's office tells ABC10 they received a call at about 10:18 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 of an armed barricaded suspect in the 6400 block of Channing Drive. They say it's possible the situation has been going on since Saturday.

Hostage negotiators are on the scene, but it is still unclear if they have made contact with the suspect. Officials hope to resolve the issue peacefully.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of the barricaded area have been evacuated.

Sheriff's officials do not have a description of the suspect and are asking people to avoid the area until they can resolve the issue.