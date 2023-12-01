Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now

Sherrano Stingley's death is now being called an "in-custody death."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death.

Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.

Stingley’s family said their loved one was in the middle of a mental health crisis and was searching for the home of his daughter, who lives in that same neighborhood.

This video released so far by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows Stingley initially complying with deputies but then a struggle ensued. By the fourth minute, Stingley appears unconscious.

The sheriff’s office released video from one of the deputies’ body cameras last month, but the family has been calling for more video to be released.

But today, ABC10 learned the sheriff’s office has no plans to do that, at least not now.

Mark Merin, the Stingley family’s attorney, and retired attorney Stewart Katz both point to Assembly Bill 748 as a reason why it should be released. It’s a state law that says body camera video can be held 45 days from “a critical incident.” That’s when an officer shoots at someone or uses force that seriously injures – or kills – someone.

However, the sheriff’s office is calling Stingley’s case an “in-custody death”—saying that law doesn’t apply in the case.

They said, instead, the administration will make the decision about whether to release any more body camera video.

So far, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released an edited portion of body camera video from the Dec. 6 incident. Merin would like all video and audio to be released.

“There is body camera footage available from different angles which will show they beat him repeatedly upon the head, that they struck him with a flashlight, that they smashed his head on the concrete. That is what they are trying to conceal,” said Merin.

Katz handled police misconduct cases for 30 years and body camera footage cases. He said the only reason to maybe withhold it is if it impacts an investigation.

“If that was really the case, why would they release any tapes instead of having and edited, you know, propaganda version frankly to give you folks and everyone else in the media. You know, that’s just not honest,” said Katz.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Amar Gandhi say this is an in-custody death, not what the bill describes as a critical incident to release the tapes. At this point, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office does not see the benefit of releasing it.

“Right now, we will wait for the district attorney to complete their investigation. After that, we will review it,” said Gandhi.

In a statement, chief deputy district attorney Rod Norgaard said:

“we have not received any investigative reports/materials from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office relating to this in-custody death. After we have received all of the materials related to this incident, we will conduct a complete review. Any questions concerning the evidence in this case, including body worn camera footage, should be directed to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.”

The sheriff’s office said the district attorney’s office was also on scene that day and waiting for the coroner’s report takes time.

” A new district attorney, supposedly he’s going to change the policies that were so pro-officer, so pro police to be independent. Let’s get those body camera footage out right now so the public can actually judge the performance of those deputies,” said Merin.

In the meantime, the family of Sherrano Stingley waits to see the full picture of what happened to a father, son and brother. Stingley’s sister Dr. Andrea Moore said there have been delays throughout the process even when trying to see him in the hospital.

“It allows them to get in front of the narrative to give them time to put together their story and edit the footage. We do not see the footage where the sheriff had a fight with Sherrano. We don’t see that footage,” said Moore.

ABC10 also spoke with Sherrano’s daughter Dymin Stingley and told her about the findings.

"I honestly knew that they was not going to release nothing because they knew they messed up," she said. "This has been a hard time, still, for me. I cry every day. I watch, I torture myself and watch the video because I just want to understand why they didn't give my father that chance to come home to me,” said Stingley.

As for why some of the body camera footage has already been released, the sheriff’s office said that was the choice of the previous office. ABC10 asked Merin if he plans to fill any requests for the full body camera footage, and he said he knows they will get it eventually.

Sacramento County only has three more weeks to respond to the claim filled by Merin on behalf of the Stingley family. Merin says after that they will be headed to federal court.

