Sacramento County deputy involved in motorcycle crash in Rancho Cordova

SACRAMENTO, California — A Sacramento County deputy was involved in a crash in Rancho Cordova Thursday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was riding a motorcycle. The deputy was taken to a hospital and appears to be OK, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The deputy was on duty at the time of the crash.
Very few details about the crash are available. The crash happened near Folsom Boulevard and Aramon Drive.
