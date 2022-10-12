Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update

Two deputies were on board when the helicopter made the emergency landing but no injuries have been reported, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said.

The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."

Two deputies were on board the helicopter, but no injuries were reported, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire.

Deputies said the NTSB and FAA were advised and are responding to the scene.

Officials said there was also no gas leak following the crash.

