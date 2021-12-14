Sheriff's office investigating suspected killing in Rancho Cordova

Residents in the area near the 2000 block of W La Loma Dr. say they heard several gunshots before coming upon the deceased male.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sounds of gunshots near the 2000 block of W La Loma Dr. in Rancho Cordova led deputies to what would be a homicide investigation.

It was reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office around 7:10 p.m. on Monday. Arriving deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff's Office, the man was declared deceased at the scene once local fire department personnel arrived.

At least two people called into the sheriff's office to report sounds of multiple gunshots, law enforcement officials said, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the killing can call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

