Sacramento Sheriff investigating suspicious death

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after responding to a call about an unresponsive person at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said they received a call around 11 p.m. on November 14 about the unresponsive man. Deputies and fire crews responded to the apartment complex in the 2000 block of Red Robin Lane where they found an unresponsive 38-year-old man. They tried to perform life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sacramento Sheriff says that although it was not immediately clear, stabbing wounds were found on the body and are likely the cause of death. They said "the victim is associated with the residence."

Homicide detectives are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence to try to figure out what happened. If you have any information about the investigation, call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

