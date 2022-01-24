Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones announces run in 3rd Congressional District

Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones announced Monday he is running in California's 3rd Congressional District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced Monday he is running as a Republican in California's 3rd Congressional District.

"I will fight for law and order in America, stand up against the ‘Defund the Police’ movement and secure our border. It’s time to put the safety of America and Americans first again," Jones wrote in a Facebook post.

Jones said in October 2021 he will not be seeking re-election as Sheriff in 2022.

Jones began his career at Sheriff's department in 1989, starting as a security officer. As a deputy, he worked in corrections, patrol, and legal affairs, even serving seven years as a legal advisor.

He became Sacramento County Sheriff in 2010.

After much contemplation, speaking with folks, and at the urging of my family, I’m proud to announce that I’ve filed to... Posted by Sheriff Scott Jones on Monday, January 24, 2022

The 3rd District includes the foothill cities of Roseville, Auburn, Grass Valley. Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and runs much of the California - Nevada state line from Sierra County to Inyo County.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley announced in early January that he is also going to run for Congress in the 3rd District.

I’m running for Congress. I’ll fight Biden and Pelosi’s radical agenda just as hard as I’ve fought Newsom and the Supermajority.https://t.co/58BDqsvWbo — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 6, 2022

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock, who has represented some of the areas the new 3rd District covers announced last week that he will run in the new 5th District in the Central Valley.

