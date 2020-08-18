Sacramento sheriff's office searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Sacramento Sheriff officials said Ahbriel Gammon has last been seen at East Parkway and Florin Road at about 9 p.m. on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Sheriff's officials tweeted on Tuesday, asking for help in locating a missing at-risk 11-year-old girl.

Authorities say Ahbriel Gammon was last seen near East Parkway and Florin Road at about 9 p.m. on Monday. A clothing description was not given.

A sheriff's spokesperson told ABC10 they believe Gammon may have run away from home because they haven't found anything suspicious in her disappearance. The official said Gammon is considered at risk due to her age.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.

Plz RT! Missing 11 y/o Ahbriel Gammon. L/S East Pwky & Florin Rd @ 9 PM on 8/17. Call SSO 916-874-5115 if seen. pic.twitter.com/VRRrQxehYf — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 18, 2020