SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Following the news of Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer becoming the first California law enforcement officer to die of coronavirus, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is rolling out several changes as the pandemic continues.

"We have one-man units in cars so they are not in close proximity to each other more than necessary," said Sgt. Tess Deterding. "We have staggered shifts so that they are not all in one briefing room together. There are very specific measure that we're taking. One of the things that we are encouraging them to do is if they are at a call or responding to a call that can be handled outdoors while utilizing social distancing then we are encouraging that."

Dispatchers with 911 in Sacramento County are also screening calls to see if people are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus before dispatching first responders.

"If there are things that are coming up in that call that are alerting them to the fact that there may be an exposure element then they do have the proper equipment they are encouraged to use it," said Deterding.

Deterding stressed that all departments are learning as they go, and there could be more changes in the near future.

