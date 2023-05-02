x
Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff's Office investigates shooting

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. 

The victim was taken to local hospital for treatment.

Authorities do not have information on a suspect and aren't sure whether the shooting happened at the Howe Avenue location. 

