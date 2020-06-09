Sacramento Sheriff's officials asking for help in locating missing at-risk 27-year-old man

Sacramento County Sheriff's Officials said Anwar Husain went missing in the area of Madison and Garfield avenues on Saturday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — An at-risk 27-year-old man is missing in Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's officials.

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said Anwar Husain went missing near Madison and Garfield avenues on Saturday morning. Husain was last seen wearing bright orange basketball shoes, but they do not know what else he was wearing.

Husain is 5-feet-tall and weighs 120 pounds with short black hair. Officials said he is considered to be at-risk because he can't take care of himself.

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials are asking call 911 or 916-874-5111 if you see Husain.