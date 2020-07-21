18-year-old woman killed while visiting gravesite in Sacramento cemetery

A homicide investigation by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is underway at the Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out to the 5300 block of 47th Avenue after getting reports of a shooting.

Arriving deputies found an 18-year-old woman shot at least once near Stockton Boulevard and El Paraiso Avenue, where Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery is located. Despite attempts to save her life, authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Few details are available as the investigation continues, however, the sheriff's office said the woman was visiting a gravesite with friends when an unknown suspect(s) fired at them and ran away in a vehicle. No suspect information or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

