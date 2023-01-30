Man, teen arrested in Sacramento shooting on Arden Way

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man and a teen were arrested for suspected involvement in a shooting that left one person injured on Arden Way in Sacramento Saturday night.
James Freeman, 20, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Sunday by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies a day after allegedly opening fire near a smoke shop leaving an 18-year-old man hospitalized.
The injured man was found by Sacramento police at a gas station near where the shooting took place Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.
The two suspects were found and arrested the next day at a motel on Alhambra Boulevard in Sacramento.
Freeman was booked in the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and the 17-year-old was taken to juvenile hall.
The incident is currently under investigation, and no other information about the motive has been released.
